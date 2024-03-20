Judgments | Prison for Kamppi's shooter: He loaded his gun and shouted his threats in the middle of Helsinki

The District Court of Helsinki gave its decision on Wednesday morning.

I'm fighting the 16-year-old who was accused of the shooting at the time of the crime was convicted of attempted murder as an exaggeration of emergency protection. The district court of Helsinki sentenced the boy to two and a half years in prison for a total of four crimes in its verdict on Wednesday.

HS does not publish the name of the convict, as he is a minor.

The shooting took place at the front door of the Tennis Palace in Kamppi on December 11. The shooter and the victim had agreed to meet at the long-distance terminal of the Kamppi shopping center for drug deals.

A fake weapon found in a canvas bag with the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old had come to buy Subutex, but he began to doubt the authenticity of the drugs in the trading situation. This led to a chase in the center of Helsinki, when a 19-year-old drug dealer chased the buyer and threatened him with violence.

At the front door of the tennis palace, the boy shot the man who was chasing him with a miniature revolver.

The shooting victim was sentenced to a 10-month suspended prison sentence for attempted fraud and robbery.

Shooter denied in court that he shot at the man who was chasing him. According to the boy, he had managed to escape his pursuer outside the Tennis Palace, where he loaded three cartridges into his gun.

When the chaser opened the front door, the boy said he fired a warning shot into the ground and said “the next one will hit the head”.

According to the verdict, this explanation is supported by the fact that no bullet fired from a gun was found at the scene, nor were any of the window or door glasses near the shooting site broken during the shooting.

Two holes were found in the victim's jacket after the shot. The shot did not hit the man, but according to the victim, the bullet went through the side of his jacket. According to the district court, no alternative explanation was presented in the case as to where the holes in the jacket would have come from. For this reason, the court considered that the shooter shot at the man who came to the door.

Bullet holes found in the victim's jacket.

Because the shooting was preceded by a long chase, during which the chaser had threatened to shoot the boy if he did not hand over the money in his possession. The chaser didn't actually have a gun with him.

The court considered that defending oneself against the unlawful attack initiated by the chaser was necessary in the situation. However, emergency protection was considered exaggerated, because the shooter could have continued to flee, or fired a warning shot with a weapon, for example.

Shooting the victim pleaded guilty to attempted fraud while trading chewing gum as Subutex. However, he denied the attempted robbery and pleaded in his trial that he tried to stop the shopper who was brandishing a gun in order to protect other people.

According to the district court, the explanation about protecting bystanders did not sound credible.

The drug seller's underage younger brother was also accused of attempted fraud. He denied that he knew what products the big brother was dealing with.

According to the librarian heard as a witness in court, the brothers had arrived together at the Helsinki library. There, with the help of a librarian, they had edited, printed and glued gum-pack-sized Subtex labels to the packages. According to the librarian, the brothers had said that the packages were pranks.

The younger brother was sentenced to a 30-day fine for attempted fraud as a young person. The drug dealer's girlfriend at the time was accused of aiding and abetting a fraud attempt, but the charges against her were dismissed.