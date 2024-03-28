Movements in Aston Martin

A sixth place to conclude a long working relationship in the best possible way. Lance Stroll in Australia he had a solid weekend, making up for the red pencil error in Saudi Arabia when he ended up on the wall after a few laps.

The Canadian driver occupied the 'natural' position of last place among the drivers top-5 teamsbut the retirements of Verstappen and Hamilton combined with Russell's accident and Alonso's penalty promoted Stroll to sixth position.

On the lap of honor the Aston Martin driver greeted his race engineer Ben Michell via radio: “I will miss hearing your lovely voice“said Lance Stroll.

“I'm going to miss your lovely voice on the radio, Ben!”@lance_stroll wished a fond farewell to his Race Engineer Ben Michell after the #AusGP – as Ben prepares to embark on a new role as Head of Performance Optimization. 💚 pic.twitter.com/pXkERjC8UE — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 28, 2024

Ben Michell, in fact, will rise in the Aston Martin hierarchy: he will become the new head of performance optimization. Stroll's team did not start 2024 in a bombastic way like in 2023, but it is proving to be a reality on the starting grid and in 2026 it will be able to boast the exclusive Honda power unit. The Japanese giant has inaugurated an office in the United Kingdom precisely to leave nothing to chance in view of the next regulatory cycle.