The final half of the Paul Ricard weekend opened in the best way Lando Norris. In fact, in today’s qualifying, the McLaren driver pulled a surprising one fifth place, which guarantees him a start from the third row for tomorrow, starting from the clean side of the grid. The young Englishman managed to fit between the two Mercedes, beating his compatriot – and rival since F2 – George Russell by one tenth. A great satisfaction for the pilot of the papaya team, preceded by Lewis Hamilton by less than three tenths and above all able to stand once again clearly in front of his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who will start ninth.

“I’m really happy – admitted Norris to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – being between two Mercedes I think is a surprising result for us. But the machine works very well. I felt a lot of confidence and my last lap was very strong. I am very happy to be in the position I am in, but tomorrow is another day. I’m happy for today, the work has been done well. I’m happy with what we have done with the team, bringing the updates this weekend, but the points will be scored tomorrow “, however, concluded the driver of McLaren. His placement in the top-5 tomorrow would also be fundamental for the Woking team, struggling with a very balanced duel with Alpine for the conquest of fourth place in the constructors’ standings.