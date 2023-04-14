Ballardini’s team wins thanks to a goal by the Belgian forward after 4 minutes and climbs to 19 points

From our correspondent Matteo Pierelli

La Cremonese still believes in it. Empoli defeated, second consecutive victory (after that of Genoa with Sampdoria) and hopes of salvation still on. Until 10 days ago it seemed unthinkable. The fourth from bottom place of Spezia (on the pitch tonight with Lazio) is still seven points away, while Lecce is only one point ahead, but the Grigiorossi, who remain penultimate behind even Verona, have time to recover . Provided we remain compact and solid as in the match against Empoli who are not in a great moment (a victory in the last 11) even if the standings guarantee a certain tranquillity. A goal by Dessers (sixth goal in the league) decides at the start, on a nap from the Tuscan defense: then Empoli was no longer able to fix it. See also Genoa, with Empoli yet another draw. The safety zone remains far away

The key — Davide Ballardini starts with the three-man defense and Galdames attacking midfielder behind Tsadjout and Dessers. On the other hand, Paolo Zanetti responds with the tested 4-3-1-2 which is immediately punished by defensive inattention: after only four minutes, a long ball from Sernicola for Dessers who, all alone (De Winter revisable) has no difficulty beating two steps away the innocent Perisan. It took Empoli a while to recover from the blow they suffered, to reorganize their game, so the first real chance for the Tuscans came in the 24th minute, when a nice counterbound shot by Piccoli ended just over the crossbar. Shortly afterwards it was Caputo who made himself dangerous: Carnesecchi rejected and Lochoshvili swept for a corner. It is Empoli who play the game, while Cremonese tries to sting on the counterattack. The Tuscans, who in the 40th minute lost De Winter (in place of him Walukiewicz) due to injury, did everything right up to the trocar, but found it difficult to finish. See also Spalletti bitter: "We had less quality than usual. And if you don't close the matches..."

barren domain — In the second half it was always Empoli who held the reins of the game, while Cremonese (out Lochoshvili at the start of the second half, inside Aiwu) was often holed up in their own half. Even if the Grigiorossi, when they start on the counterattack, are scary, like in the 58th minute when Sernicola, after a big buck on the right, goes close to doubling the lead with a diagonal shot just wide. The Tuscans try several times, closing their opponents in their area. Parisi on the left puts in an infinite number of balls, but neither Caputo nor his teammates find the right paw. Walukiewicz came close in the 88th minute with a nice shot from a corner kick but Carnesecchi was still in the trajectory of the ball that went out just a little. It was the last flash of a fought game that gave new hope to a Cremonese team capable of bringing home two consecutive victories in Serie A: it hadn’t happened since March 1996. See also Juve dive on Vicario to anticipate Tottenham and Roma and avoid the auction

April 14, 2023 (change April 15, 2023 | 00:38)

