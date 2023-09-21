Lampedusa is an island located south of Sicily. which is part of the Pelagie Islands (“islands of the high seas”, according to Greek mythology). It is known for its beaches, and the flora and fauna of the place.

Although this site is part of Italian territory, It is closer to the African coast, at a distance of 152 km. On the other hand, it is 210 km from the Sicilian coast.

According to the tourism portal ‘Italia.it’, there are only two sides that allow access to the island, which are the east and southeast sides. This is because The coasts of the northern and western sides are high and inaccessible.

In addition, this island is also known for the number of beaches it has, since there are a total of 14, and among them the easiest to access are: Rabbit Beach, Cala Pulcino and Cala Croce.

If you are interested in traveling to Lampedusa, in this article we tell you some of the plans you can carry out.

Italian island excursion

One of the plans that is most often carried out is that of typical excursion that most tourists do.

According to the site ‘Getting to know Italy’, this route, which is done on a boat for eight hours, allows you swim in the crystal clear waters, snorkel and discover natural areas.

In addition, the website explains the average cost of this excursion, which is 70 euros per person (on average, $290,000). This price includes lunch.

Typical Lampedusa food

Being an island located in the Mediterranean Sea, Shellfish and fish are the signature dishes. According to ‘Living Agrigento’, Lampedusa cuisine is always authentic and top-notch, whether served in hotels or in one of the many restaurants scattered throughout the island.

“The freshness of each suggested meal is what unites the flavorful sauces for spaghetti, rigatoni and penne, as well as the simple soups, grills and delicious couscous with vegetables and fish. The only saying that applies here is: ‘The fish? Fish cooked and eaten‘” is explained on the website.

On the other hand, Lampedusa food is a combination between Italian and African gastronomy, due to its location.

Festivals in Lampedusa

According to the portal ‘Getting to know Italy’, these are the two most important cultural manifestations of the island:

1. The Feast of San Bartolomeo: It is celebrated on August 24. That day, several events are organized for the island pattern, and at night there is a great show with fireworks in the port. But you should be alert when that day arrives, as most businesses close to celebrate.

2. The Feast of the Madonna of Porto Salvo: It is celebrated on September 22. That day a tribute is paid to the protector of fishermen with a procession in which all the faithful participate.

How much does a trip cost to go to Lampedusa from Colombia?

These are the prices you can find in the different travel search engines:

– Booking: It offers one-way flights from El Dorado Airport to Lampedusa Airport with prices from $6,300,000 onwards. Additionally, these trips have 3 to 4 stops.

– Kayak: It offers round trip flights from El Dorado Airport to Lampedusa Airport with a cost of $6,550,000 for the cheapest flight.

