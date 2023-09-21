Alejandro Fernandez is the protagonist of a controversial video which is circulating rapidly on social networks due to the implications it could have in the Mexican region. The son of the late singer Vicente Fernández was captured at a concert in Las Vegas, Nevada performing a kind of mockery of the Aguilar family.

Users of social platforms wonder what happened, why and how Alejandro Fernández ‘El Potrillo’ would have been mocked of the singers Pepe Aguilarhis children Ángela and Leonardo, and even the late Antonio Aguilar.

Why and how did Alejandro Fernández make fun of the Aguilar family?

A possible enmity and conflict could arise between two famous families from the Mexican region: The Fernández and the Aguilar. It turns out that the singer Alejandro Fernandez He was in Las Vegas, Nevada performing one of his concerts when he suddenly invited his son Alex to the stage, so together they could perform some melodies.

However, when introducing his son ‘El Potrillo’ he mentioned: “To invite Alex”, without pronouncing his son’s last name. However, suddenly the voice of Don Vicente’s grandson is heard who complements the phrase by saying: “Fernández.” In response to the comment, Alejandro quickly responds: “Well, there’s no way that Aguilar pendexx”, in a mocking or joking tone.

Why and how Alejandro Fernández made fun of the Aguilar family/ Photo: Instagram @alexfernandez.g/ @pepeaguilar_oficial

The comment sparked laughter among the audience who took as a joke what the interpreter of ‘Like someone loses a star’ said to his son. However, there are those who have questioned on social networks whether it could also be a kind of enmity from the past or mocks the Aguilar familyWell, even ‘El Potrillo’ continued with comments about it.

“That would worry me a lot.”, in reference to what if his son had the last name Aguilar or was part of that family of singers currently led by Pepe Aguilar.

As expected, many users have pointed out that it was only a joke and is not about creating conflict with Pepe Aguilar and his offspring. But other Internet users also question the comment with which the interpreter of ‘Por mujeres como tú’ concluded, which emphasized concern that his family was part of the dynasty founded by Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar.

It should be noted that recently the Aguilar family has been in a lot of controversy due to the comments of both Pepe Aguilar and his youngest daughter Ángela Aguilar. So Alejandro Fernández’s “jokes” could reactivate the controversy, but now between two of the most prominent families in regional Mexican music.

For his part, Alejandro, who could be honored in the United States for his career, has also recently been accused of having more than affectionate behavior with the host Paola Rojas, Zague’s ex-partner. It should be remembered that ‘El Potrillo’ has a relationship with Karla Laveaga.

