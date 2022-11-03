Navojoa. Carlos de León had an unfortunate presentation with the Toflower pots of Culiacán when carrying the disaster before his former team, the Mayos of Navojoa, by board of 8-1. Thus, the tribe launched the first series between the 2022-2023 season of the LAMP between both teams.

De León, a pitcher who came to the cherries last week via a change from Álex Chávez, delivered 3.0 innings, in which he was scored a couple of earned runs and allowed three hits, closing his debut with four strikeouts and two walks, leaving his effectiveness at 6.00.

De León quickly left the mound. Photo: Courtesy.

Omar Sainz, Geovanny Zamudio, Aldo Nuño and Jorge Castillo also took the mound for the cause of the Tomateros. On the other hand, Édgar Torres fanned six enemies in 5.0 chapters, claiming victory. Seven hits and a hairline complemented his performance.

The home team scored the pool in the second inning at the feet of Carlos Muñoz, who dropped to the pentagon from the third mat with a sacrifice fly by Samar Leyva. The culichi tie was made in the third round. Alfredo López singled, advanced to second with a similar hit by Sebastián Elizalde, reaching the promised land with a single by Efrén Navarro to right field.

The Mayos retook the lead in the fourth inning and did so with a four-run rally. Grant Kay led off with a double and Alan Espinoza followed suit for an RBI, stepping home after Espinoza hit on Christian Zazueta; while the other two lines fell after a couple of wild pitches from Geovanny Zamudio.

The Sonorans made the visitors heavier in the seventh roll with a three-run homer by Alan Espinoza.

Today, the Tomateros de Culiacán will seek not to return empty-handed and will place all their trust in the arm of Ricardo Estrada (0-1,3.97). Luis Payán (2-1, 1.40) will be the starter for the Sonoran team. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. (Sinaloense capital time).