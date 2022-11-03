Israel | Lapid congratulated Netanyahu on the election victory, said he was ready for the transfer of power

Britain urged Israeli politicians to respect minorities and refrain from extremism.

of Israel outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid has been congratulated by the former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu election victory.

Netanyahu’s Likud party’s coalition with the far right won Israel’s elections, according to results released by the country’s Central Election Commission on Thursday evening after all the votes had been counted. The official results will be announced next week.

Lapid only admitted his defeat when 99 percent of the votes had already been counted.

According to the statement of Lapid’s office, he has told Netanyahu that he is ready for the transfer of power.

“Prime Minister Lapid congratulated opposition leader Netanyahu on his election victory and told him that he has instructed his entire office to prepare a systematic transfer of power,” the statement from Lapid’s office said.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu’s coalition gets 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the Knesset.

Tuesday the organized elections were already the fifth in four years. Despite this, about 71 percent of eligible voters went to the ballot box, which was the best result since 2015.

Netanyahu managed to be the leader of the opposition for 14 months. He is also suspected of corruption, and the trial is scheduled to continue on Monday. The former prime minister has denied the charges.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu has already begun talks with coalition partners to form a new government, but AFP said his Likud party has not confirmed the matter.

Britain called on all politicians in Israel on Thursday to refrain from extreme positions and respect the rights of minorities, as it seemed clear that Netanyahu was on his way back to power with the support of far-right parties.

At the same time, the Prime Minister Rishi Sun too representative told reporters that the British embassy is not being moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Predecessor of Sunak Liz Truss said a move could be considered.