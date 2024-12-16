12/16/2024



Updated at 2:10 p.m.





Lamine Yamalthe young Barcelona star, will be out for almost a month, as the Barça club officially announced this Monday:

«The first team player 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐥 had a trauma to his right ankle during yesterday’s match against CD Leganés. Tests carried out this morning have shown a grade 1 injury to the anterior intertibio-fibular ligament. The approximate downtime will be between 3 and 4 weeks.

𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐄́𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐎 First team player 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐥 suffered trauma to his right ankle during yesterday’s match against CD Leganés. Tests carried out this morning have shown a grade 1 ligament injury… pic.twitter.com/713DAX6sdR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 16, 2024

This means that he will not be able to play the important League match next Saturday against the Atlético de Madrida team with which Barça shares the lead in the Primera classification (the rojiblancos have one game less).