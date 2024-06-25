by VALERIO BARRETTA

Aprilia, after the market the track speaks

MotoGP returns to the track three weeks after Mugello, and Aprilia does so after announcing a sparkling 2025 pair: Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. In these three weeks of break Massimo Rivola played the role of the lion, plundering Ducati and getting himself “right” for the next season. Now, however, it is time to restart the engines: in Assen the Noale company wants to confirm the podiums of 2022 (with Maverick Viñales) and 2023 (with Aleix Espargaró): in the words of the riders there is hope and conviction of succeeding.

Espargaró’s words

“Assen is a circuit that I really like and where I have achieved good results“, these are the words of the Spaniard on Aprilia channels. “The weather issue will be fundamental because it changes often. In these weeks of break I took the opportunity to train a lot and I’m ready to try to fight for the podium“.

Viñales’ words

“It’s a track that I love, the Assen layout is spectacular and it’s a great pleasure to race there. We will try to give our best, I’m sure we can do an excellent job. I’m ready to close the Dutch GP with a good performance“, added Viñales.

Savadori’s words

Lorenzo will also be on the track as a wild card Savadoriin his third appearance of the season after Jerez de la Frontera and Mugello: “I can’t wait to get on the track. We will try the new solutions that we are bringing forward from Jerez and we will try to make them work as best as possible“, commented the Italian.