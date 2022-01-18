According to a spokesperson for the VO Council, the corona infections are certainly increasing in many schools at the moment, sometimes even significantly. ,,That is also predicted, with this contagious variant. Incidentally, you see that the outbreaks are incomprehensibly local. Sometimes there is a sudden peak in one place, but nothing is wrong elsewhere.” According to him, the number of infections among teachers is lower and students are mainly at home.

The rule now is: if there are three or more corona infections (both children and employees) within a group or class within seven days, the entire group or class will be quarantined. However, teachers do not have to quarantine if they have received their booster or have recently had corona.

A spokesperson for the PO Council confirms that there are currently ‘quite a few classes’ in primary schools. “It is fairly restless, although the increase in the number of infections is quite logical, with omikron.” The umbrella calls the current quarantine rules ‘unclear’, which would not help the approach in schools.