The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia restarts in 2023, proposing a calendar of six double appointments. After three years of hiatus, due to the international health situation, the series resumes at full speed to face its ninth edition (the first with the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2), making stops in two continents and five different countries, without considering the last round which will take place as usual on the occasion of the Lamborghini Grand Finals.

The Sepang circuit will host the inaugural round on the first weekend of May. Almost a symbolic appointment, since the first ever race of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia was held on the Malaysian track on May 26, 2012.

On the weekend of 9/11 June, the single-make store reserved for the cars of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company will land in Australia for the first time in history, on the over seven kilometers of The Bend Motorsport Park located near Adelaide.

In mid-July we will move to Fuji, in Japan, a track that from 2012 to 2019 has continuously hosted all editions of the series. In August, the championship will arrive on the South Korean track of Everland Speedway, before the Chinese trip to Shanghai scheduled for September. The last stage is therefore scheduled for the same weekend as the Lamborghini finals, the location and date of which will be made official shortly.

Departure Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

To date, 254 drivers of 30 different nationalities have raced in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, with an average number of participants in constant growth. Ninety-six races were held, on 18 circuits, for a total of 76 hours and 42 minutes. Numbers always rising, with a record line-up expected for next year.

Since its first edition, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia has graduated 30 different champions. The last to write their names on the roll of honor in 2019 were Evan Chen and Chris van der Drift (Pro), Toshiyuki Ochiai and Afiq Yazid (Pro-Am), Huilin Han (Am) and Clement Li ( Lamborghini Cup), with all the titles that were awarded for the occasion in the final round of Jerez de la Frontera, in Spain.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia will run parallel to the other two continental series that are held in Europe and North America.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia – 2023 Calendar

Round 1: Sepang (Malaysia), May 5-7

Round 2: Adelaide (Australia), June 9-11

Round 3: Fuji (Japan), July 14-16

Round 4: Everland Speedway (South Korea) 18-20 August

Round 5: Shanghai (China) September 8-10

Round 6: To be determined