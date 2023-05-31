Lamborghini presents the 2023 season of The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports which confirms Lamborghini’s commitment to the world of virtual competitions. Lamborghini also confirms The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports Assetto Corsa Competizione as the tournament platform for the 2023 season.

The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports is Lamborghini’s most important project in the Esports sector. Also this year, the competitors will compete with the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, while the format has been completely renewed and includes virtual races for competitors from EU, NALA and APAC.

Format changes for 2023

New this season is the opportunity for aspiring champions to test their skills live directly on the pitch, in some of the most famous circuits in Europe. Next to the paddock of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS, the Fanatec Arena will be made available to the public to try their hand at advanced race simulations: the fastest driver of each event will win a wild card to access the final of The Real Race – Super Trophy Esports.

Lamborghini The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

On-site appointments

Circuit Paul Ricard | 3 June

Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps | 2nd of July

Nurburgring | July 29th

In parallel with the circuit activations, EU area drivers will be invited to participate in a series of four online competitions, each preceded by a hotstint race, while for the NALA and APAC areas there is a single hotstint qualification (for each), followed from a regional final in which the best 24 drivers from each region will take part.

Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai are the first international dealerships to partner with The Real Race programme, organizing a simulator tour of key schools and universities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to scout and recruit the best student “drivers” in the country, which will culminate with the tournament to select the three best students who will represent the UAE.

For the European drivers, the challenge will be to qualify for each race with a hotstint session with leaderboard: the 24 fastest drivers from the qualifiers will enter the race which will determine, through the much appreciated Assetto Corsa Competizione simulation, the best four who will reach the final on- site on the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit.

The qualified drivers (16 in total), together with the winners of the wild cards of the on-site activations on the Paul Ricard (1), Spa-Francorchamps (1), Nürburgring (2) circuits and the three selected by the Lamborghini dealer network in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will make up a grid of 23 finalists, after which European finalists and wild card competitors will be invited to the Fanatec Arena to take part in the on-site grand final during the GT World Challenge weekend at the famous Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit .

A priceless opportunity

Participants in The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports aim to win the grand final and win the opportunity to become a Factory Driver of the new Automobili Lamborghini Esports team, joining a team of professionals representing the brand in some of the most prestigious racing activations in the Esport field.

The winners of the NALA and APAC areas will also join the Lamborghini family as representatives of the brand in the various championships held in their respective regions, thus expanding Lamborghini’s presence on international virtual circuits and offering the precious opportunity to make a decisive change in lives and careers who will be up to the top of the Esport racing podium.

Lamborghini The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Plan

The new season of The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports has a busy schedule starting in June for EU competitors and August for APAC and NALA competitors.

Hotstint EU Qualifiers

Circuit Paul Ricard.

Start: June 5th 11:00 CEST / End: June 12th 10:00 CEST

Monza Grand Prix circuit.

Start: June 12th 11:00 CEST / End: June 19th 10:00 CEST

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Start: June 19th 11:00 CEST / End: June 26th 10:00 CEST

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Start: June 26th 11:00 CEST / End: July 3rd 10:00 CEST

EU qualification competitions

Race 1 – Paul Ricard June 15 at 19:30 CEST

Race 2 – Monza 22nd June at 19:30 CEST

Race 3 – Barcelona 29 June at 19:30 CEST

Race 4 – Spa July 6 at 19:30 CEST

NALA hotstint qualifiers

Indianapolis

Start: August 14th at 10:00 CEST / End: August 28th at 10:00 CEST

APAC hotstint qualifiers

Suzuki

Start: August 17th at 10:00 CEST / End: August 31st at 10:00 CEST

EU Regional Final (on-site)

Date: July 30, 2023

Race 1 – Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit

Race 2 – Nürburgring Grand Prix Circuit

NALA Regional Final (Online)

Date: September 2, 2023

Race 1 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Course

Race 2 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Course

APAC Regional Final (Online)

Date: September 6, 2023

Race 1 – Suzuka Circuit

Race 2 – Suzuka Circuit

Live stream and official site

All The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports events will be broadcast live and exclusively on the official Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel and on social networks.

More information on the championship is available on the official website https://esports.lamborghini/

Official technical partner of The Real Race: Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the new official videogame of the GT World Challenge. Thanks to the extraordinary level of simulation, Assetto Corsa Competizione offers the possibility of experiencing the atmosphere of the FIA ​​GT3 homologated Championship firsthand; competing with drivers, teams, official cars and circuits reproduced with extreme accuracy, players will be able to enjoy, at the highest level of realism, all the Sprint, Endurance and 24 Hours of Spa races, available in both single player and multiplayer modes

Assetto Corsa Competizione was born from the experience gained by KUNOS Simulazioni and takes full advantage of the characteristics of Unreal Engine 4, which guarantee photorealistic graphics and weather conditions, night races, motion capture animations, while an even more advanced tire model and aerodynamic models compared to the past, they allow the achievement of a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion.

AK Esports

Ak Esports is a leading Italian company in the organization of competitions and in the management of Esport teams and events throughout Europe, with a particular focus on the world of Sim Racing. Founded by Ak Informatica, an Italian expert in PC gaming, the company has been growing steadily since 2004 and is dedicated to the latest technologies and gaming titles to develop Esport entertainment solutions. Ak Esports has developed assets for various automotive companies and in 2019, together with SRO Motorsport Group and Kunos Simulazioni, created the first SRO Esports championship. Learn more about AK and visit www.akesports.it.