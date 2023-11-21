The collaboration between OMP and Lamborghini has now been more than ten years old. OMP has been involved in the Super Trofeo project since 2010, with the supply of fireproof racing clothing, and then expanded to car components.

The first choices were belts and fire extinguishers, to which roll cages, seats and steering wheels were gradually added, also tackling the transition from the Gallardo to the Huracán in 2015, a car which was the protagonist last weekend in its ST EVO2 version at the World Finals in Vallelunga.

“The one with Lamborghini is a prestigious and very stimulating technical collaboration. In recent years we have made all our experience available to satisfy the needs of Lamborghini engineers”, declared Matteo Repetto, Head of Research and Development at OMP.

“This gave rise to a series of passive safety products that made it possible to offer the highest levels of protection for the drivers. The roll cage of the Huracán Super Trofeo is undoubtedly the component that required the most significant commitment.”

“It was designed to integrate perfectly with the body of the car, with specific solutions to obtain maximum torsional rigidity values. Since 2015, we have produced around 700 examples of roll cages for the Huracán Super Trofeo”.

“The seat is also a product made exclusively for Lamborghini, designed to guarantee optimal comfort for the greatest possible number of drivers, allowing professionals and gentlemen with different heights and body types to participate in the championship.”

“To offer further support to the teams, on request we can produce seats with inserts and cushions tailored to each driver. The steering wheel is also an exclusive component, the subject of an ad hoc development on shape and grip, for the best ergonomics”.

“For the interior fittings of the Huracán Super Trofeo we also supply the seat belts and the fire extinguisher, without forgetting a small detail such as the front and rear tow hook”.

“As regards driver equipment, the collaboration between OMP and Lamborghini Squadra Corse includes the supply of ONE-S fireproof suits.”

“The model is at the top of our catalogue, combining low weight, breathability and comfort. To give the measure of our commitment, in 2023 alone we produced 287 suits for Super Trofeo drivers in Europe, North America and Asia. The service includes customization with the logos of the specific sponsors of each team and driver”.

Super Trofeo Europa PRO Champion, Brendon Leitch, has personally confirmed that the ONE-S suit is the most comfortable he has ever used.