













Fortnite: Eminem event filtered for Chapter 5









This information about the immediate future of Fortnite comes through a leak published by HYPEX that has to do with the Big Bang event, which will be the largest to date and perhaps will be the heaviest update in the game’s recent history. Epic Games.

The Fortnite “BIG BANG” Event will be the BIGGEST one to date. It’s 1.5GB+ making it the biggest in terms of files size alone ‼️ It’ll also feature Eminem, LEGO, Rhythm Mode & Racing Mode. Here’s the OFFICIAL Image 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AtsNIwpSMR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 21, 2023

According to the information available, the next Battle Royale event of Epic Games will include a rhythm game, a racing mode as well as crossover with Lego which we talked to you about before. All this plus what is offered Eminem.

This is not the first time Eminem collaborate with this free-to-play video game, quite the opposite. During 2022 it took over the radio and it was possible to listen to it while playing.

Source: HYPEX on X

Likewise, it should be noted that the rapper native to the city of Detroit in the United States will have his respective skin, we just don’t know if it will be available through the item store or, failing that, it will be part of the battle pass.

We also recommend: Fortnite: Origins is here and we show you all the nostalgia it brings with it

Fortnite: When does chapter 5 start?

Let’s not lose sight of that Fortnite It is going through a certainly interesting stage as it has a kind of “mini-season” that is lasting just a month and takes us to the origins of the game when it debuted in the now distant 2018.

Now, according to the information available, as of Sunday, December 3, 2023, Chapter 5 of Fortnite. There we would have not only the start of the season, but also the arrival of the event of Eminem and much more.

It is worth noting that Chapter 4 of the Epic Games video game only had 4 seasons and lasted about a year. Will we see a radical change in the gaming experience? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)