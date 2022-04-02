Loris Spinelli and Max Weering inaugurate the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe season in Imola, winning the first race of the weekend which also saw the official debut of the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2.

The crew of the Bonaldi Motorsport team remained practically in command for all the 27 laps completed, after in the first qualifying session it was Spinelli himself who conquered the first pole of the year, who had demolished the previous track record. to 2017 thanks to the best response of 1’39 “504.

To close in front of everyone after a final safety car was Weering, author of the final driving stint, who preceded the VS Racing car divided by Jean-Luc D’Auria and Stéphane Tribaudini, both making their debut in the single-make of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Immediately behind their teammates Emanuele Zonzini (after three years of stoppage on his return to the continental series) and rookie Emanuel Colombini, who achieved success in the Pro-Am class.

In Am pole and victory for Gabriel Rindone with the colors of the Leipert Motorsport team, while in the Lamborghini Cup the victory went to Dutchman Hans Fabri, with Imperiale Racing winner of the title in the last two seasons.

Of note is the debut in the car of the three-time world champion on two wheels Dani Pedrosa; the Spaniard became the author of constant growth over the weekend on the Rexal FFF Racing Team car that he shared with the Swiss Antonin Borga, finishing ninth in the Pro-Am class.

At the ready via Spinelli flies in front of everyone without problems followed immediately by Milan Teekens (Target Racing), who is then forced to give second place to Zonzini, leader of the Pro-Am. Fourth, Lewis Williamson is driving the Oregon Team car. Five positions lost for Borga who slips 10th.

Further back in the Am to lead the group is the other rookie Stéphan Guerin, who in the meantime has overtaken Rindone, while Gerard Van der Horst leaps to the head in the Lamborghini Cup.

In the meantime, Jean-François Brunot (Leipert Motorsport) turns around and manages to start again. Nice fight for fifth place between Manuel Bejarano (Imperiale Racing), Dan Wells (Rexal FFF Racing Team) and Pietro Perolini (Bonaldi Motorsport).

Spinelli’s advantage over Zonzini was over 13 seconds at the opening of the pit stop window. Just before the stops, Williamson spun at the Tosa corner, then resumed and left his car in the hands of his teammate Massimo Ciglia. Pedrosa inherits the steering wheel from Borga and makes his official race debut, returning just outside the absolute top 10.

Weering still finds himself in the lead, having climbed into the car in place of Spinelli, now with a margin of almost 20 seconds against Colombini, who in turn took over Zonzini at the wheel, remaining the leader of the Pro-Am.

Colombini is later paraded by the young rookie Marzio Moretti, who has replaced Teekens. Cilia transits fourth; more distanced Oscar Lee, who is in turn followed by D’Auria. 12 minutes from the end a Full Course Yellow and then the safety car, which has the effect of regrouping the group.

There are three laps to go when we restart, with Weering keeping the lead. Ciglia tries to attack Colombini and on the second attempt manages to pass him, but shortly afterwards he is exposed to the drive through sign due to an irregularity during the stops. Then Colombini is also passed by Moretti, who however loses the second place in the last lap due to a problem with a tire.

Loris Spinelli (Bonaldi Motorsport / 1. Pro): “The season started perfectly, with pole and this victory. Weering and I are really in tune. Max is growing very well. Now we have to stay focused to continue on this same one. Street”.

Max Weering (Bonaldi Motorsport / 1. Pro): “Loris did a fantastic job, building a big lead during his stint which I then managed to extend further. The safety car at the end made things a little more difficult, but today we had an extraordinary car. My race pace was very good and I am very satisfied. “

Tomorrow Race 2, again lasting 50 minutes with an obligatory pit stop, will start at 11.50. Live streaming on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel and Facebook page and live TV on Sky Sport Action (Channel 206).