The tape of Bat Man, directed by Matt Reeves, hit theaters on March 4 and has been a success at the box office and critics. Despite the fact that many were not convinced with the choice of Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, in the end, the actor did an excellent job that satisfied thousands of fans of the ‘Dark Knight‘.

Pattinson Oddities

Robert Pattinson He is known to be a bit socially awkward and quirky when it comes to expressing himself, which, combined with his extreme confidence and good sense of humor, make him a very interesting person. Matt Reevesdirector of “TheBatman”said that these characteristics helped the actor to interpret the character of DC.

The filmmaker, in an interview with KCRW, explained Pattinson’s incredible acting ability: “It’s not only a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that’s part of him, but it’s also something that he’s in control of. One of the things that I found so fascinating about working with him is that he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. AND; however, you can see that he has great access to his emotions and puts himself in a state, ”he praised the actor.

Reeves added to the medium: “But he also has incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It’s all very technical and it’s very intentional. So he could say to her, ‘I need this to be more intense,’ and he could access that very easily. And I could say, for example, ‘Because of this hood and the way the light hits your eye, I need you to lean a little more to the left, because otherwise I won’t see your eye,’ and he could do both at the same time.

When will we see “The Batman” on HBO Max?

as he himself said Jason Kilar, CEO of Warner Media Until further notice, all Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical releases would be available in the streaming catalog only 45 days after their theatrical debut.

Robert Pattinson’s movie will be no different, so on April 19 we will have it on the platform . At least, in the United States, Canada and Latin America. In Europe, it is still a mystery.