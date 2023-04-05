Revuelto represents the first true expression of the Lamborghini hybrid. However, the latest creation from the Sant’Agata Bolognese company is much more than just the powertrain, with many noteworthy features. Among these, the suspensions with active ground clearance control and the rear wing adjustable in three different positions stand out. Also noteworthy is the compact, longitudinal shape of the battery, housed under the central tunnel to contain the polar moment of inertia and improve responsiveness when changing direction.

The innovations

The house from Sant’Agata Bolognese demonstrates that it conceives the hybrid as an exaltation of the heat engine, which has not been scaled down as in other hybrid exercises of the competition, including the Ferrari 296 GTB. The powerful V12 is in fact deliberately oversized, so that excess power helps recharge the small 3.8 kWh battery. In this, the rear electric motor proves to be fundamental, engaged on the dual-clutch gearbox and meshable in the same way as the mechanical gears. In addition to fulfilling the function of generator, the rear electric motor provides propulsion support and acts as traction control. Lastly, on the front end there are two other axial flux electric motors, decoupled from each other with torque vectoring functionality.

Another important new feature of the Lamborghini Revuelto is the chassis. There single fuse, this is the name given to the body, is made up of a carbon fiber ring bearing structure in the lower part. The front impact structure, on the other hand, is made entirely of Forged Composites, a particular printable composite material composed of short fiber carbon. All the technical characteristics of the first true hybrid Lamborghini follow.

The technical sheet

GENERAL Chassis Multi-technology carbon fiber monocoque Front structure Forged Composites Back structure aluminium alloy Car body Carbon fibre, aluminum doors, thermoplastic bumpers Active aerodynamics Three position rear wing Length 4947mm Step 2779mm Length 2033 mm (2266 mm including mirrors) Height 1160mm Front track 1720mm Rear track 1701mm Dry weight 1772kg Weight distribution 44%-56% Power to weight ratio 0.57 hp/kg

POWER TRAIN Propulsion One heat engine and one rear electric motor, two front electric motors Drums 3.8 kWh, lithium-ion pouch type cells Rear electric motor P2-P3, 110 kW at 1000 rpm Front electric motors Axial flux and torque vectoring, each 350 Nm and 110 kW at 3500 rpm, 19 Nm/kg and 6 kW/kg Rear transmission Eight-speed dual-clutch automated manual gearbox Overall power 1015 hp

THERMAL ENGINE Architecture V12, naturally aspirated Displacement 6.5L (6498.5cc) Bore 95mm Race 76.4mm Compression ratio 12.6:1 Maximum power 825 horsepower at 9250 rpm Maximum torque 725Nm at 6750rpm Electronics Bosch Lubrication Dry sump

COMPONENTS Front rims 20 x 9.5J Rear rims 21 x 12J Front tyres 265/35 ZR20 – Potenza Sport Runflat Rear tyres 345/30 ZR21 – Potenza Sport Runflat Suspensions Double wishbone with LMR Lamborghini Magneride shock absorbers Power steering Electric Checks Electronic Stability Control ESC, including ABS and TCS Front brake calipers Fixed 10-piston aluminum monobloc Rear brake calipers Fixed monobloc aluminum 4 pistons Front brake discs Carbon ceramic Plus, diameter 410 mm, thickness 38 mm Rear brake discs Carbon ceramics Plus, diameter 390 mm, thickness 32 mm

PERFORMANCE Full speed Above 350 km/h Shooting 0-100 km/h 2.5s