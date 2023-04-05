at[email protected] today, April 5, 2023, a first was shown gameplay videos Of The Last Case of Benedict Fox, with a developer commentary. The release date is April 27, 2023.

In this gameplay video we have the opportunity to see the various fighting tools of the protagonist of The Last Case of Benedict Fox. We’ll be able to fight at short range, parry enemies, dodge and attack with a pistol to take advantage of the distance.

Of course, you won’t just have to fight. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a metroidvania and we’ll have to explore various areas, including twilight zones, where there will be additional dangers that will lead us to game over if we’re not careful.

In our preview we explained that “We have seen a few minutes of The Last Case of Benedict Fox, but the work of Plot Wist has impressed us positively due to an excellent art direction, a more complex and interesting gameplay than we expected and a narrative full of potentially remarkable ideas. Needless to say, the project has been well selected and currently represents one of the most promising games part of the [email protected] program.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox will be available at PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.