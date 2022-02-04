Lamborghini will shortly announce its plans for the LMDh prototype with which it should take part in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2024.

Already in April 2021, in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, the head of Motorsport of Sant’Agata Bolognese, Giorgio Sanna, had explained that this was the ideal path for the del Toro company.

Almost a year after that chat in Monza, there have been some changes such as the promotion to the role of Vice President of Motorsport for Maurizio Reggiani, in addition to other situations to be evaluated.

An announcement should have arrived in Daytona over the 24h weekend, but Lamborghini preferred not to run into haste and have everything in place at the company level, so we will know more in the coming weeks.

Giorgio Sanna, Director of Lamborghini Squadra Corse Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

“If we make the decision to race in this category we will do it from 2024, also because time flies – Sanna tells Motorsport.com – This is why I say that we will get to the point in a few weeks, not in the next months”.

“It is an important step for the company, the largest investment from a motorsport point of view, also from a strategic point of view because there must be a link with the production product”.

“When making decisions about competing at the highest level in the category, the whole company needs to be aligned. This is why every evaluation takes time.”

Lamborghini would join the Audi and Porsche ‘cousins’, who have already said they want to race with a Multimatic chassis and V8 bi-turbo engine, with the Weissach manufacturer having already taken its vehicle to the track for the first tests.

To this we also add that the new version of the Huracan GT3, called EVO2, is on the way: this too was always known from our famous meeting with Sanna last season and in Lamborghini they have already built the car and started development, so the presentation it will happen quickly.