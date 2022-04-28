The president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, has warned the Spanish Olympic Committee and Catalonia that the Community has already yielded “something” in the counterproposal that they have submitted to join a joint bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

This is how he pronounced when asked about the statements yesterday in Mora de Rubielos (Teruel) by the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, that it is necessary that in this project all the parties involved in the candidacy feel “comfortable and committed” and that they understand at the same time that if “nobody wants to move” from their current positions, “there will be no photography”.

Although Lambánwho today took part in Zaragoza in the V Edition of the Fourth Pillar Awards held by the Aragonese Institute of Social Services (IASS), considered “quite sensible” the words that the minister said yesterday, has insisted that Aragon “will not participate in a candidacy where there are no tests in all the valleys.”

Consensus, Lambán stressed, “is always made on the basis that the parties yield”, but “we -he said- have already yielded something in our counterproposal” and will be “absolutely adamant that that the Aragonese Pyrenees be treated fairly, that there be evidence in all the Aragonese stations as there is in the Catalan ones and that their distribution be equitable in quality and quantity”.

A question, in his opinion, “of justice” because in addition the Aragonese Pyrenees in terms of the quality of the slopes, the snow and the facilities is comparable“not to say that we are in a better position than our friends in Catalonia”, he concluded.