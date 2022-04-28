Guterres made his remarks upon his arrival in Borodianka on the outskirts of Kyiv, where the Ukrainians accuse the Russians of committing atrocities during their occupation of the region last March, according to “AFP”.

Guterres is making his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian attack on February 24, with these statements to reporters in front of the destroyed buildings, accompanied by Ukrainian soldiers and officials from the local authorities.

He said, “I imagine my family in one of these houses, I see my grandchildren running in terror. War is absurd in the twenty-first century, any war is unacceptable in the twenty-first century.”

in Bucha

Guterres later went to Bucha, another suburb of the capital where Ukrainians accuse Moscow of war crimes. He will later meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations arrived, Wednesday evening, to Ukraine, after a visit on Tuesday to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Guterres asked Russia to cooperate with the United Nations to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from bombed areas, especially in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Russia is focusing its offensive.