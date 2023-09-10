L’Allieva 3: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode
Tonight, Sunday 10 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the fifth episode of L’Allieva 3 will be broadcast in a repeat, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola, is taken from the novels by the same writer which focus on the events of the medical examiner Alice Allevi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
In the first episode of the fifth episode of L’Allieva 3, the death of an elderly playboy during the funeral of a friend of grandmother Amalia and the grandmother’s unexpected involvement in the investigation push Alice and Lara to entrust Camilla to the most unlikely babysitter: Cordelia . Meanwhile, someone has signed Paolone up for a cooking talent show, but the outcome won’t be quite as hoped. Alice has a formidable intuition that could prove Giacomo’s innocence and to verify it she pushes beyond the boundaries of what is permitted.
In the second episode, Claudio does his utmost to protect Alice, but at the same time keeps her at a distance, while trying to prove Giacomo’s innocence. Meanwhile, Lara asks Alice to collaborate on her first assessment: a boy died while doing parkour and the necessary investigations need to be carried out. Just when Erika realizes that her feelings for Paolone go far beyond friendship, he walks away.
Cast
We have seen the plot of the fifth episode of L’Allieva 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Alessandra Mastronardi: Alice Allevi
- Linen Pillow: Claudio Conforti
- Dario Aita: Arthur Malcomess
- Michele Di Mauro: Roberto Calligaris
- Francesca Agostini: Lara Proietti
- Pierpaolo Spollon: Marco Allevi
- Marzia Ubaldi: grandmother Amalia
- Jun Ichikawa: Yukino Nakahama
- Chiara Mastalli: Silvia Barni
- Martina Stella: Ambra Negri Della Valle
- Ray Lovelock: Paul Malcomess (st. 1)
- Tullio Solenghi: Paul Malcomess (st. 2)
- Emmanuele Aita: Paolo Macrì
- Francesco Procopio: Giorgio Anceschi
- Fabrizio Coniglio: Fabrizio Visone
- Anna Dalton as Cordelia Malcomess
- Giuseppe Antignati: Guido Allevi
- Laura Mazzi: Susanna Allevi
- Giorgio Marchesi: Sergio Einardi
- Giselda Volodi: Valeria Boschi
- Chiara Ricci: Beatrice Alimondi
- Claudia Gusmano: Erika Lastella
- Aurora Giovinazzo: Martina, daughter of Sergio Einardi
- Antonia Liskova: Andrea Manes (st. 3)
- Sergio Assisi: Giacomo Conforti, brother of Claudio (st. 3)
- Stefano Rossi Giordani: Sandro (st. 3)
- Giorgia Gambuzza: Giulia (st. 3)
#LAllieva #previews #plot #cast #episode #rerun
Leave a Reply