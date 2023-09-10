L’Allieva 3: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode

Tonight, Sunday 10 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the fifth episode of L’Allieva 3 will be broadcast in a repeat, the third season of an Italian television series produced from 2016 to 2020 and broadcast by Rai 1. Created by Peter Exacoustos together with Alessia Gazzola, is taken from the novels by the same writer which focus on the events of the medical examiner Alice Allevi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the fifth episode of L’Allieva 3, the death of an elderly playboy during the funeral of a friend of grandmother Amalia and the grandmother’s unexpected involvement in the investigation push Alice and Lara to entrust Camilla to the most unlikely babysitter: Cordelia . Meanwhile, someone has signed Paolone up for a cooking talent show, but the outcome won’t be quite as hoped. Alice has a formidable intuition that could prove Giacomo’s innocence and to verify it she pushes beyond the boundaries of what is permitted.

In the second episode, Claudio does his utmost to protect Alice, but at the same time keeps her at a distance, while trying to prove Giacomo’s innocence. Meanwhile, Lara asks Alice to collaborate on her first assessment: a boy died while doing parkour and the necessary investigations need to be carried out. Just when Erika realizes that her feelings for Paolone go far beyond friendship, he walks away.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth episode of L’Allieva 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series in rerun on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: