After finishing third in yesterday’s Sprint, Pecco Bagnaia tried to do even better in the long race of the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix. From the early stages he followed poleman Jorge Martin, even attempting to attack on a couple of occasions, but at a distance he was unable to keep up with the pace of the Madrilenian.

Indeed, he also bowed to his friend Marco Bezzecchi, thus repeating the lowest step of the podium. A result which, however, was anything but a given for the Ducati rider this weekend, after the terrible accident last Sunday in Barcelona, ​​which left him with a large hematoma on his right leg, the one on which the KTM passed. by Brad Binder.

In light of all this, it is not wrong to talk about a weekend that has a much higher value than the results brought home, especially due to the willpower with which they were achieved. Suffering, but never giving up. Without forgetting that with two third places he limited the damage, allowing Martin to reduce the gap, but not excessively.

“Out of 37 points that could have been recovered from me in a weekend, only 14 were taken away from me, so doing more was impossible,” said Pecco, speaking very pragmatically about the 36 points that now separate him from the Madrilenian.

He then went on to underline the determination it took to complete a weekend of this type: “I don’t want to be repetitive with yesterday, but the strength we put into being ready here was a lot. I did it a lot for myself , because it was important to be at the front, it was important to be competitive after Barcelona and it wasn’t at all a given, so I’m very happy.”

Regarding his race, he said that at the beginning he tried to annoy Martin, but then there was a surge in front tire pressure which forced him not to overdo it, also because he then began to feel tired.

“I tried to stay close to overtake Jorge, but in some corners I was losing too much. It’s true that I was closer to the big corner, but in the end, after 15 laps, the tire pressure was too high: in a normal situation I could have one more chance, but in these conditions a third position is a victory for us.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The topic of pressure, however, was rather debated during the press conference and Pecco revealed that he preferred not to risk with a value that was too low, despite knowing that in the first case in which the permitted limit is dropped, one will only receive a warning. Evidently, he preferred to leave this possibility open for other occasions.

“It was very hot and we didn’t want to use the joker they give, when it’s so hot and with these brakings it’s easy to increase the pressure, and the only possibility of staying close to the riders in front was to lower the pressure of my front tire a lot. If If you’re first it’s better, but if you’re behind you have to have a lot more pace to overtake.”

Among other things, Dani Pedrosa, who challenged him for third place at the end, was found with a lower value than allowed. A right strategy according to Pecco: “He was only competing in this one race, so he was right to play all his cards.”

However, the one on pressure was not intended to be an attack on Michelin, but rather on a rule that it does not agree with: “This is what I have been thinking since the rule on pressure was introduced: they made it for safety reasons, but it no longer makes our sport is safe. I’ve already said it in previous races, I don’t agree and I never will.”

Putting the technical aspects aside, the emotional ones had a certain weight this weekend and the fact of having played at home, in Misano, was certainly helpful: “If it had been in Austria it would have been better physically, because it is a easier, but here it was quite tough. But being at home certainly gives great motivation and a lot of the push also came from those who came to watch and help. The technical and emotional support was fantastic.”

Today it was clear how the Italian public is increasingly converting from the yellow of Valentino Rossi to the red of Bagnaia and Ducati. At the start the circuit was flooded with smoke bombs and then even the invasion under the podium gave a lot of warmth: “It’s a circle that goes on and will always evolve. It’s normal like this. I’m honestly pleased to see all this affection It’s magical and it’s a huge responsibility and emotion to see everything red, even under the podium. It’s really nice and it means that we’re working in the right way.”

During the press conference there was also a funny scene with Bezzecchi. Marco was commenting on his celebratory helmet, claiming that it was nicer than the Pecco one. We then got to a remarkable exchange with the world champion who told him: “I talk too much, but this weekend I passed you twice on the outside”. The answer didn’t take long to arrive: “Yes, but who finished third in this race? You finished third, right?”.

Obviously the tones were not heated, but of joking complicity. To the point that Bezzecchi then asked the journalists with a smile to try to put pressure on Bagnaia. But from that ear Pecco doesn’t seem to hear us, because for the moment he doesn’t seem to notice the fact that his opponents have gotten closer.

“There is nothing that makes me calm and nothing that worries me. I know their potential, but we all know our potential. We do our best every weekend, so I don’t see anything reassuring or worrying about it.”

Now the short-term future is the collective test that will take place tomorrow again at Misano, in which, however, at the moment it seems difficult that he will be able to get on track: “We will do an analysis of tomorrow’s program, based on what there will be to come try. I don’t think there are things that are too important and if that’s the case I’ll stay at rest.”

Instead, looking towards the next race in India, he seems confident that he will be able to recover completely or almost completely: “It will be very difficult, but we have ten days, a little less because of the trip, it will be important to work hard to get to one hundred percent. We have time to arrive and have a normal weekend.”