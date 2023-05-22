The league reported this Sunday that “it has requested all the images to investigate” the incidents that occurred in Mestalla during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid (1-0) in which the Brazilian Vinicius Junior denounced racist insults by a fan.

“Given the incidents that occurred during Valencia CF – Real Madrid CF at the Mestalla Stadium, LaLiga informs that it has requested all available images to investigate what happened. Once the investigation is concluded, in the event of detecting a hate crime, LaLiga would proceed to take the appropriate legal actions,” LaLiga said in a statement.

“LaLiga will also investigate the images in which racist insults were allegedly directed towards Vinicius Jr. outside the stadium of mestalla“, broad.

In addition, the employers recalled that they have been pursuing these racist attitudes against Vinícius for some time.

“The league has been proactive in the face of all racist incidents against the Real Madrid CF player, Vinicius Jr.. Thus, LaLiga has filed a complaint nine times in the last 2 seasons before the RFEF Competition Committee, the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, the Hate Prosecutor’s Office and the Courts ”, he pointed out.

Some incidents that started when, in the 70th minute of the game, Vinícius Junior pointed out that a fan addressed him with a racist insult, making the monkey gesture, as revealed later by the Spanish Lucas Vázquez.

The match was stopped for eight minutes and, despite the fact that the Brazilian did not want to play again at first, he decided to do so after a conversation with his coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

Vinícius Jr during Real Madrid’s visit to Valencia at Mestalla/EFE

Later, in the seventh minute of added time, Vinícius asked Yunus Musah to delay the restart of the game after holding the ball before a corner kick. And a row was formed between several players, with the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili going for the Brazilian to rebuke him.

In this, Hugo Duro grabbed Vinícius by the neck and he, after getting rid of it, hit the Valencia forward with his arm in the face; which, after being reviewed in the VAR, ended in the expulsion of Vinícius. Later, as he left the Mestalla pitch, he repeatedly gestured to the Valencia fans that they were going to be relegated to the Second Division; which formed another tangana.