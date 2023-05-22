Valencia won 1-0 against Real Madrid tonight, but the game in Mestalla will undoubtedly have a tail. From the 72nd to the 104th minute there was hardly any football, but there were many riots, fouls, cards and anger because of racism from the stands towards Vinícius Júnior, who eventually got a red card. “The racists won, congratulations,” said the 22-year-old Brazilian from Real Madrid.

