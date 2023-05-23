He villarreal announced an emotional tribute to its goalkeeper Pepe Reina to commemorate his thousandth match as goalkeeper. This Wednesday, during the confrontation of Matchday 36 of the 2022-2023 season of LaLiga against him Cadiz in it La Ceramica Stadiumthis milestone in the goalkeeper’s career will be celebrated.

Pepe Reina has played a total of 999 games in different categories throughout his career. At the moment, has accumulated 177 meetings with Villarreal in two stages. In its first stage, which spanned from 2000 to 2005, played 147 games, and in his return this season he has played 30 games.

The most outstanding period of his career was at Liverpool, where he played from 2005 to 2013. and played 394 games. Furthermore, he had two stages with Napoliplaying 43 games in the 2013-2014 season and 139 games from 2015 to 2018.

Between these seasons with the Neapolitan club, Pepe Reina also played three games with Bayern Munich in the 2014-2015 season. Subsequently, He wore the Milan shirt in 13 games during the 2018-2019 season, 12 games with the astonville in the 2019-2020 season and 54 games with the lazio between 2020 and 2022.

Pepe Reina has been a fundamental part of Iberian football EFE

In the early years of his career, Pepe Reina defended the goal of Barcelona’s first team on 49 occasionsfrom 2000 to 2002, and on 41 occasions the goal of its subsidiary, from 1998 to 2000.

In addition to his outstanding career at club level, the villarreal it also highlights his international achievements. The goalkeeper, who will turn 41 on August 31, has played a total of 74 international matches, including 36 with the Spain national team.