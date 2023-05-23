Starting lines for the ninth edition of the Rally Maya, a regularity race that takes place in Mexico starting from Ciudad del Carmen, in the state of Campeche on the border with Yucatan. The over 100 historic cars coming not only from Mexico but also from Central America, South America and even Europe will travel over 1000 kilometers divided into 5 stages (Campeche, Merida and Cancun the main stages). The conclusion is scheduled for Saturday 27 May.

Prisca Taruffi at the wheel of a Ferrari 308 GTS

Also in this edition the female Italian crew is made up of Prisca Taruffi and Marina Grassi. Our rally champion – daughter of Pietro Taruffi, who won the last of the Mille Miglia and to whom we owe the Vallelunga circuit – this year he will be at the wheel of a powerful Ferrari 308 GTS of the IUSA Team which, thanks to the support of Water House and Pirelli, will line up a first-rate team including a 1970s Maserati Ghibli and a 1970s De Tomaso Pantera 74. “At the moment I’ve only seen my Ferrari in photographs, but I can’t wait to test it,” commented Taruffi. “I hope I won’t suffer from the sultry heat of the last edition where it was over 40 degrees inside the car. This time I’m lucky, many more horses in addition to the precious one air conditioning”

Vehicles produced from 1915 to 1975 on the track

The race is reserved for cars over 40 years old, with 90% originality to be able to participate in one of the four age categories: vehicles manufactured from 1915 to 1931, from 1932 to 1949, from 1950 to 1960 and from 1961 to 1975 As always, it will be the more regular crews and not the faster ones who win the most prestigious trophies.

Benjamin de la Peña, founder and president of Rally Maya, with all his staff, studied and prepared everything down to the smallest detail, even including a golf tournament and a cooking competition as a preview of this unmissable event.

Silver Fox Invitational

Staying on the subject of Golf, preparations are underway for the “Volpe Argentata Invitational 2023”, scheduled for June 25th at the Parco di Roma Golf Club. An event born from an idea once again by Prisca Taruffi and which combines the exclusivity from the world of golf to the passion for engines. The day will in fact be divided into a double initiative: on the one hand the exhibition of historic cars with the help of the Automobile Club Roma and Aci Storico, on the other an exciting Pro Am golf course, all naturally entitled to the “Volpe Argentata”, nickname with which Piero Taruffi was called due to the color of his hair and the cunning he demonstrated behind the wheel. The Historic Cars that will take part in the exhibition will be voted for by all the participants and the public with the supervision of a jury of experts who, among the various prizes, will award the prestigious “Best of Show” award.