US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller strongly condemned the racist insults who received the Brazilian striker for Real MadridVinícius Jr, during the match against Valencia sunday in mestalla.

During a press conference, Matthew Miller expressed his rejection of racism in all its forms and in all areas, including sport, and praised efforts to expose and combat such behavior. Likewise, he described the racist chants directed at Vinicius Jr as “awful”.

The spokesman also highlighted the response of the Spanish authorities to this incidentsince the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Valencia has initiated an investigation to determine if the insults constitute a hate crime.

Matthew Miller, spokesman for the United States Department of State Special

So far, three young Spaniards have been charged in connection with the case, but the investigation is still ongoing and has the collaboration of the Valencia Football Clubwhose stadium was the scene of the events.

For his part, Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rightsalso condemned the insults directed at Vinicius Jr and urged organizers of sporting events to implement “strategies to prevent racism in sport”.