The cover story is dedicated to climate catastrophe which devastated Emilia Romagna. The story of Italy collapsed in Emilia Romagna. The stories of those who have seen death in the face. The faces of the “mud angels”. And the bales of deniers dismantled one by one. Global warming is no longer an extraordinary emergency but an ordinary and increasingly frequent phenomenon. You need a plan to deal with it.

Months of drought. Then the tropical rains. The floods in Emilia Romagna caused 14 deaths and 26 thousand displaced persons. But it’s not the weather’s fault. Global warming is taking its toll. And the country is unprepared. While politics and the media trivialize the problem.

Also, an inquiry into those money never spent to secure the country. 26.5 billion euros are needed against floods, but in the last twenty years governments of every color have invested only 6.59. Here because. And how to avoid wasting the few funds of the Pnrr.

The prosecutor of Catanzaro scratch and the historian Nicasus they report to TPI: “The new generations of CosaNostra, ‘Ndrangheta and Camorra use Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to appear as a convenient and successful model. Easier for young people to fall into their trap”.

Luca Telese, on the other hand, interviews the dem Igor Taruffi. Guccini’s pupil with a past as a budding footballer. Today he drives Schlein’s organizational machine. He comes from the province and defines himself as “peripheral-Apennine”. TO TPI declares: “We will give answers to those who work day and night for a living”.

In addition, an insight into thetent people“. They protest against crazy housing prices. But the students look to the French mobilization. Against a wrong economic model that generates precariousness and inequalities. Thus the collectives aim to unite their struggle with that of the workers. For a more just society.

After being sentenced to nine and a half years for fraud, he left Italy to move to Albania. Where the daughter Stefania Nobile has opened three premises that accept only cash payments and then donate them to the pharmaceutical entrepreneur Jurgen Aliaj. An inexplicable operation that could hide “undeclared and therefore untaxed trading”. Here is the second life of Wanna Marchi.

Finally, an insight into the peace which, as things stand now, can still wait. Ukraine. Taiwan. Nuclear threats. The last G7 was a war summit. While at the counter-summit with Central Asia, China added another piece to the alternative world order. So at the 2024 meeting it will be Italy’s turn to propose a reconciliation.

