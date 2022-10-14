Madrid, Spain.- The Brazilian defender Eder Militao assured that no matter the trend of real Madrid and Barcelona before reaching a classic, a match in which “anything can happen”, warning of the danger of the team led by Xavi Hernández after the European setback against Inter Milan.

“You have to always be prepared and involved because it is a very special game. In a classic, anything can happen, ”he told the club’s media.

Real Madrid arrives at the event in good dynamics, without losing throughout the season and after certifying their pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League by rotating Carlo Ancelotti to have their freshest players against Barcelona.

The Brazilian Éder Militao during a match with Real Madrid/EFE

“The team is ready. We have started the season very well and we are all involved and committed for this game. On a defensive level you don’t have to suffer because that way you’re closer to winning. In defense we always work with loyalty and respect for our teammates. No matter who plays, we are well covered. We are going to do our best to win the matches”, he stated.

Finally, Military He highlighted his offensive contribution in set pieces as a result of the work in training. “Ancelotti asks me to score goals when I have the opportunity. I tried until he came out in the game against Getafe”.