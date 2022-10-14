





By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar closed sharply higher this Friday, above 5.30 reais, and accumulated a gain in the week, with international markets once again showing concern about the persistence of inflation in the United States and its impact on the already aggressive monetary tightening trajectory of the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank.

The spot US currency gained 0.97% on the day, at 5.3234 reais on sale, renewing its highest closing price since the 30th (5.3941 reais), trading session that preceded the first round of the elections. domestic presidential.

In the week, the dollar accumulated a high of 2.10% against the real.

On B3, at 17:06 (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 1.26% to 5.3460 reais.

“Today we saw a more ‘down to earth’ market, more pessimistic, even perhaps a correction of the exacerbated optimism seen yesterday” in the wake of stronger-than-expected US inflation data, Felipe Izac, partner from Nexgen Capital.

Yesterday’s data showed the US consumer price index rose more than expected last month – initially bad news for risky assets. However, major risky assets in the U.S. closed Thursday with a largely positive bias, in a move that many experts called confusing and counterintuitive.

Despite Thursday’s movement, the inflation reading “determines that the Fed needs to tighten interest rates more, be more ‘hawkish’ (aggressive in the fight against inflation)”, evaluated Izac, which is, in general, bad for risky assets.

A series of comments from Fed officials on Friday contributed to investors’ caution, which, in general, reinforced their commitment to reducing the pace of price rises, and data showing that US households’ inflation expectations have deteriorated in October.

Faced with the prospect of higher interest rates in the US, investors around the world tend to redirect capital to the US fixed income market, which would offer higher returns at very low risk, benefiting the dollar globally. In addition, tight monetary tightening by the Fed has raised fears of a recession, which has increased demand for the security of the US currency.

“The international environment has become more hostile to risky currencies, in the wake of tighter monetary policies in advanced economies combined with growing fears of a more intense slowdown in the world economy,” said Ana Paula Vescovi, chief economist at Santander Brasil, and his team in this Friday’s report.

However, “the high level of the domestic interest rate and the constructive views of the market about the future economic policy have helped to reduce the risk premium of Brazilian assets – and, in particular, the exchange rate”, evaluated the economists.

The Selic rate is at 13.75% per year, after a long and anticipated cycle of monetary tightening by the Central Bank of Brazil took it from the historic low of 2%, reached during the pandemic. Just as higher interest rates in the US tend to benefit the dollar by boosting local fixed income returns, the same goes for the Selic and the real.

Santander expects the dollar to end this year at 5.30 reais.

Meanwhile, Nexgen’s Izac said investors were still watching developments in the domestic election race, although local news had taken a back seat this week due to the magnitude of external catalysts and the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Day holiday, which kept Brazilian markets closed on Wednesday.

The focus should be on electoral polls before the clash between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the presidential election, on October 30, said Izac.







