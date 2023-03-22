He real Madrid has leaked information revealing that his starting striker for next season will be Karim Benzema. Even though names like dusan vlahovic, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and kylian mbappe have been mentioned in the media as possible signings, the club does not seem to be interested in signing any striker who could challenge the position of Benzema.

Although Karim Benzema has had a difficult year, with a late preseasona, the delivery of Golden Ball and problems within France national teamhe real Madrid keep trusting him. Florentino Perezpresident of the club, has defended Benzema since he arrived in Madrid in 2009 and considers that there is no other better striker on the market.

Although the real Madrid He is still looking for forwards to reinforce his team, it seems that Benzema is untouchable in the ‘9’ position. It is the club’s policy to make it clear that any player joining the team will have to accept that Karim Benzema is the undisputed owner. The president of Real Madrid has reiterated on several occasions that the “Cat”He is the best striker and there is no one better than him on the market.

Real Madrid has made it clear that its starting striker for next season will be Karim Benzema. Florentino Perez He considers that he is the best striker on the market and is untouchable in his position. Although Benzema has had a difficult year, the real Madrid keep trusting him and plans to renew his contract until 2024.