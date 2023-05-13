The midfielder of the Blue CrossErik Lira could be closing in on his departure from the cement teamsince it has been linked with a possible transfer to the Seville of LaLiga of Spain. The news was spread by Turkish journalist Ekrem Konurwho stated that the Spanish club showed interest in the 23-year-old after watching him play in the game against the Chivas del Guadalajara.

Although Erik Lira had already been associated with him Udinese from Serie A of Italy A few months ago, he himself denied that there were contacts with the Italian team and that they are just rumours. Nevertheless, expressed his desire to play in Europe in the near future.

Blue Cross I wouldn’t be willing to let go Erik Lira easily, since they consider him one of the non-transferable players in the coming clean. Sevilla would have to present a very attractive offer to be able to sign the Pumas de la UNAM youth squad.

In addition, Erik Lira has a market value of 4.50 million euros, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt. during teaClausura 2023 tournament of Liga MXplayed the 18 games of the tournament as the undisputed starter under the technical direction of Raúl Gutiérrez, Joaquín Moreno and Ricardo Ferretti.