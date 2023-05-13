













Final Fantasy XIV reveals the long-awaited release date for The Dark Throne

The date was announced in a new trailer introduced by the game’s Director and Producer, Naoki Yoshida, which also showed what’s to come in the future patch for Final Fantasy XIV.

Players will be able to enjoy new main story missions, a new dungeon raid, a new trial, and more. Information on Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.4 was also shared, including: “Crystalline Conflict” and “Frontline PvP”, changes to “Island Sanctuary” such as the ability to place outdoor furniture pieces, as well as upcoming “Variant” and “Criterion Dungeons” which will be released separately with patch 6.45.

Source: Square Enix

We also recommend: Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust receives a preview to give you an idea of ​​what’s going on

What’s coming in Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.4?

Final Fantasy XIV will expand his story with patch 6.4. According to the official information revealed by Square Enix we will have the following content:

New Main Story Quests – The next chapter in the Warrior of Light story.

New “Raid” – Pandæmonium: Anabaseios – The latest part of the Pandæmonium “raid” series.

New “Dungeon” – New challenges await in “The Aetherfont”.

New “Trials” – “The Voidcast Dais” – Take on a new battle against Golbez for both “Normal” and “Extreme” difficulties.

New “Unreal Trial” – “Fight in Containment Bay Z1T9” (Unreal) against the mighty Zurvan.

New “Side Story Quests” – Continue the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor.

Update to the “Duty Support” system – Support has been added to some “Dungeons” of the Stormblood™ main story (“The Sirensong Sea”, “Bardam’s Mettle”, “Doma Castle”, “Castrum Abania” and “Ala Mhigo ”), which means that players will be able to complete it with a team of NPC allies.

Island Sanctuary Update – Made quality of life improvements including the ability to place furniture in the open field, new ranges, crops, animals, and more.

Player Versus Player (PVP) Mode Update: Crystalline Conflict – “PvP Series 4” begins alongside Season 7 of “Crystalline Conflict”. Frontline – Made adjustments to the rules of “The Fields of Glory (Shatter)” and the inclusion of new elements to the UI, showing the match time, as well as the score.

Various Updates – Various updates including a new “Allagan tomestone”, new icons for “Jobs” to be displayed in chat and above player names, quality of life improvements, “Scholar” fairy dress up ability, and more.

Naoki Yoshida also revealed some details for the 6.45 update.

The surprises didn’t stop with the immediate future updates of the Square Enix MMO, we also have details of the 6.45 update of Final Fantasy XIV.

Update for “Blue Mage” – The maximum level of the “Blue Mage” job has been increased to 80, as well as new exclusive equipment for “Blue Mage”, new enemies to challenge and more.

New “Variant” Dungeon: Mount Rokkon – Players will be able to experience a new “variant” difficulty dungeon designed for 1-4 players, where the difficulty of enemies varies based on group size.

New “Criterion” Dungeon: Mount Rokkon – High difficulty content for four players that features an area visually similar to the “Variant” dungeon, but with an already established path. The “Criterion” dungeons have two difficulty levels “Criterion” and “Criterion (Savage)” each with their own rules and characteristics.

“Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures”

Weapon Upgrade Missions – “Manderville” Weapons

Tool Upgrade Quests – “Splendorous” Tools

As you probably already noticed, Final Fantasy XIV still has a lot of content to share with its community which already has more than 27 million registered players.

Ready to re-enter this MMO? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.