Madrid, Spain.- Once again, the Taylor Swift effect in sports takes center stage. The singer and composerwho won the eye of the cameras Super Bowl LVIIInow causes noise in the Spanish football.

And it is that Taylor Swift prepare a new concert in Madrid-Capital of Spain-, which will be part of your tour 'The Eras Tour' and will take place in the new stadium Santiago Bernabeuheadquarters of Real Madrid Club soccer.

However, the presentation of the United States would force the white team to have to change the day of their match against the Real Betis Balompiélast of the 2023-24 season of The Spanish league.

Real Madrid Club de Futbol wants to have everything under control and so as not to affect the interpretation of Taylor Swift would you think about changing the date of your commitment to the Real Betis Balompié of the day 38.

Real Madrid celebrates a goal at the Bernabéu

Twitter Real Madrid CF

According to the media, 'The Athletic', Real Madrid Football Club I would have sent a request to The league to celebrate the match against the Beticos days before concert of Taylor Swift in it Santiago Bernabeu.

The Vikings would have requested to advance their appointment with the Green and white for Saturday, May 23 and thus have time available to prepare the Chamartín Coliseum for the event. Taylor Swift, same as will be celebrated May 30.

Taylor Swift at one of her concerts

Instagram taylorswift

But one of the situations that you will have to analyze The league Spanish is that at that point so much Real Betis as real Madrid something important would be at stake, so said match would be played simultaneously as usually happens on the last day of the Spain soccer.

