The technical director of Real MadridCarlo Ancelotti stressed that in the last two days significant progress was made in the fight against racism and affirmed that society became aware of this problem. He expressed his confidence that racist insults towards Vinícius Jr will not be repeated in any stadium in Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti He pointed out that, in general terms, many things have happened in these two days. “Society as a whole has become very aware. This can represent a great opportunity. Measures have been implemented that affect the stands at Mestalla, which is a very significant step forward. I hope this issue can be resolved soon.”

The Italian coach believes that it will not be repeated. “We have all become aware of the areas in which we must improve. I do not ask anyone for anything, each one must behave as he wishes, but considering that there are things that can be done and things that cannot “.

Besides, Carlo Ancelotti expressed his surprise at the decision of the Competition Committee to withdraw the red card that Vinícius Jr received at Mestalla and mentioned that the Brazilian player could not participate due to a knee problem.