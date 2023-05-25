the next game of spider-man It seems to bring together everything we loved about the previous titles, and I’m not just talking about the game mechanics, because thanks to the new gameplay video we know that we will be able to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. These are just some of the surprises that were shown in the trailer, surely they have several more up their sleeves for when the launch of the title approaches, which will be during autumn 2023.

Via: Playstation Showcase