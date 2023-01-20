Madrid, Spain.- Atlético de Madrid officially announced this Friday the signing of the striker Memphis DePay for two and a half seasons, until June 30, 2025, after the agreement for his transfer reached last Wednesday with Barcelona, ​​and will be available to Diego Simeone for his LaLiga debut this Saturday against Valladolid at the Metropolitano stadium. .

Once the medical examination was passed and he incorporated into training throughout Thursday, only the last paperwork remained and the protocol announcement from the clubs for full confirmation of his signing by the Athleticwhich occurred at 2:00 p.m., when the rojiblanca entity published the agreement on its social networks and its official website.

“He is a skilled attacker with a lot of mobility, with the ability to play both up front and on the left wing, from where he has made dribbling, going inside and shooting his hallmark,” the rojiblanco club highlighted in the statement. on their official website.

Memphis Depay signing his contract with Atlético de Madrid/@Atleti

The transfer operation Memphis against Atlético de Madrid is for three million fixed euros plus one in variables and includes a “preferential and non-obligatory purchase option” from Barcelona for the end of the Atletico Madrid Yannick Carrasco for less than 20 million euros in the event that he wants to sign the footballer at the end of this season.

The Belgian international, according to sources from the rojiblanco club, has not accepted the renewal proposal of the Madrid entity, through his agent, Pini Zahavi; He has several offers for his future and his contract ends until 2024, with which Atlético, who refused to exchange carrasco For Memphis, as Barcelona proposed, they have closed the exit door in this January market, but they have opened it for next summer.

Memphis DePay He is for now the first and only signing of the rojiblanco team in the current winter market, in which he has released two players, both attackers, like him: Joao Félix, on loan to Chelsea until the end of this season, and Matheus Cunha , sold to Wolverhampton on a loan-to-purchase basis.

The club is only open to one more possible move in its squad this January, depending on whether or not defender Felipe Monteiro leaves. If so, the Athletic could bring forward the arrival of the Turkish center-back Caglar Soyuncu, who concludes his contract with Leicester at the end of this campaign, in which he has barely played three games with the English team.

Atlético is the fifth team in the career of Memphis28 years old, after emerging for professional football from PSV Eindhoven, with whom he played 124 games, scored 50 goals and gave 21 assists, before being transferred, at just 21 years old, to Manchester United, where he dropped his performance: 53 crashes, 28 starts, with seven goals.

Signed by Olympique Lyon in 2017, in France he resurfaced with 178 games, 149 as a starter, and impressive numbers of 76 goals and 52 assists, before attracting the interest of Barcelonawho signed him at zero cost in the summer of 2021. In his year and a half as a Barça player, Memphis has played 42 games, 30 starts, and has scored fourteen goals.