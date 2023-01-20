NAPS Team decided to update still Baldo: The Guardian Owlsby adding a new free content: The Elemental Temples. It is a new adventure starring Bado, which is positioned between The Three Fairies expansion and the main campaign.

The official announcement is actually very sparing of details. Apparently The Elemental Temples will especially appeal to lovers of exploration: “An intriguing adventure in search of new temples, full of puzzles to solve and secrets to discover.”

To find out more, all you have to do is start the game and launch yourself into Baldo’s new challenge, which we remind you to be available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It is also playable in backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. To find out more, read our review.

Venture into a magical territory, full of mysteries to unravel.

Baldo: The Guardian Owls is full of challenging puzzles to solve and complex dungeons to explore.

Take on the role of Baldo and travel through this exciting open world, where you will meet many bizarre and unforgettable characters, to decipher the mysterious prophecy and challenge your destiny.

A delightfully imaginative and exciting adventure, in which you will have to discover new cities and their characteristic inhabitants, fight against fierce enemies, find hidden temples and collect common or magical objects to obtain powerful new weapons or unlock the myriad secrets of this strange territory.