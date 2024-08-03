In the middle of the night, a 21 year old boy was involved in a terrible road accident near Chions, small town near Pordenone. His car was not only involved in a crash, but it caught fire after the impact.

Fire fighters

Here’s what happened.

Chions: 21-Year-Old Loses Life Following Car Accident

It was around 3.40 in the morning when a young boy of just 21 years was involved in a terrible accident near Chionsa small village very close to Pordenone. The car on which the young man was travelling went off the road, perhaps due to a loss of control of the vehicle.

Rescue

According to initial findings, the boy was travelling at high speed and unfortunately may have had a sleep attack which caused the car to skid. The car then left the road and crashed into a obstacle.

After a few minutes a fire broke out which engulfed the car and unfortunately left no escape for the young man. blocked inside the car. Most likely the crash must have damaged a flammable part of the car which, as easily presumed, immediately caught fire.

The arrival of the firefighters: the rescue efforts were useless

Obviously the fire fighterslocal authorities and also the rescue team promptly arrived on site to try to recover the young boy trapped in the passenger compartment of his vehicle. Unfortunately, however, the fire It was so violent that it was impossible for the boy to do anything.

The car

The firefighters were charged with the intervention San Vito al Tagliamento who upon their arrival found the boy lifeless and completely charred. rescue they could do nothing but confirm the death of the 21-year-old while the Carabinieri are proceeding to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident to understand what happened.