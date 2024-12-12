While ‘The Anthill‘ plummeted to the lowest level of the season as a result of the broadcast of the Champions League match, ‘The Revolt’ She stoically endured the football tsunami and scored a victory again on Tuesday night with the visits of the Spanish chess champion, José Carlos Ibarra, and the iconic Ana Belén, who was making her debut on the program. A night as always full of surprises that in terms of audience translated into the greatest distance to date between the two main rivals of ‘access prime time’.

Well, with everything, what happened this Wednesday, December 11, will give even more to talk about. And finally the protagonists made official a news that was already popular: David Broncano and Lalachus will host TVE’s New Year’s Eve. Broncano received his collaborator by asking for applause “for the presenter of the Chimes.”

“I’m excited,” admitted the man from Jaén. The same as her co-presenter, who admitted that “I’ve been crying a lot.” In case any spectator had missed the bomb, Broncano repeated that Lalachus She is going to be “the star presenter of the Chimes.”

Jokes on TVE’s Chimes?

«What are we going to do? “I’m late anyway,” they both joked. Given the news, Ricardo Castella and Sergio Bezos also offered to give “the quarters and the means.”









«You can take a little risk, there are people who take the Chimes very seriously. Some joke…” the comedian dropped. Then, Lalachus, although in a humorous tone, he brought out the fatphobia that he has had to suffer since the news was revealed. “There are people worried that the balcony will fall due to my weight…”

Responding to the move in question, the ‘La Revuelta’ collaborator ironically thanked people for their concern about her health. «I am very happy. That she is fat? Yeah? Nooo Do you know what I’m also fat…? I have a very fat daddy, which is where I have spent all the criticism these days,” he continued jokingly.

Then she got serious to make a small plea and settle the issue. “Simply to say that there is and will not be anyone in the holy world and in the universe who can take away a minimum of excitement from being with this gentleman presenting the Chimes on Spanish Television.”