Putin: Russia’s proposed conditions will immediately end the conflict in Ukraine

The Ukrainian conflict can be stopped immediately by accepting the terms of settlement proposed by Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The head of state thanked the SCO leaders for their proposals to resolve the conflict and assured that Moscow is ready to take these initiatives into account. He stressed that Russia “has always advocated and advocates a peaceful, political and diplomatic resolution of the situation.”

In mid-June we presented another settlement option. [конфликта на Украине]which, if the Ukrainian side, and most importantly its Western sponsors, were ready to accept it, would allow for an immediate, immediate cessation of hostilities, the preservation of human lives and the beginning of negotiations. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin names conditions for ceasefire and start of negotiations

At a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 14, Putin said that Kyiv had been given another “concrete, real peace proposal.” The president named the withdrawal of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from new regions – the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics – as a condition for the negotiations.

Among other things, Ukraine must abandon the idea of ​​joining NATO. In this case, according to Putin, Moscow will be ready to cease fire in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). The Russian leader specified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces must completely withdraw from the entire territory of the new regions of the Russian Federation – within their administrative borders that existed at the time of their entry into Ukraine.

The neutral and non-nuclear status of Kyiv is also a fundamental position of the negotiations. As for Moscow, it is ready to sit down at the negotiating table “even tomorrow”, Putin said. The President especially noted that the talk will not be about freezing the conflict, but about its final end.

Kremlin rules out Erdogan’s mediation in Ukraine talks

As the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cannot be a mediator in the negotiations. At the same time, he added that the settlement of the conflict was discussed at the meeting between Erdogan and Putin at the SCO summit in Astana.

The Turkish leader promised the Russian president that Ankara would continue its efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. According to Erdogan, the conflict can be ended first by a ceasefire and then by peace.

Russia says number of supporters of peace talks in the West is growing

State Duma deputy Alexey Chepa, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, drew attention to the change in the West’s attitude toward the Ukrainian conflict. “The West understands that the actions related to the sanctions war, with the help of which it was planned to destroy the Russian economy, have failed. And further escalation only leads to more and more serious problems,” he reasoned.

According to the parliamentarian, the number of voices in favor of starting negotiations is growing. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s positions, according to him, are weakening. In addition, internal conflicts in France and the United States may also affect the development of events in Ukraine, he noted.