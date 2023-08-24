In Lake Geneva, a young man was injured trying to hug the famous Jet d’Eau water fountain. As several media reported on Wednesday, the man entered the security area around the water fountain in Geneva on Monday evening and fell into the lake after two unsuccessful attempts to approach the water jet. According to police, he was rescued from the water and taken to the hospital.

According to a report in the newspaper “20 Minutes”, the man first tried to put his head on the fountain nozzle – and was then catapulted backwards. 500 liters of water shoot out of the nozzle at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour to a height of 140 meters and finally end up in Lake Geneva.

However, his failure did not discourage the man, he approached the Jet d’Eau a second time. When he tried to wrap his arms around the jet of water, the water pressure threw him several meters into the air. He landed on the platform around the fountain and eventually threw himself into the lake.

Operator wants to report

According to a spokeswoman, eyewitnesses alerted the police, and the security forces finally came to the man’s aid. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was initially unclear.

The Swiss utility company SIG, owner and operator of the fountain, announced that it intends to file a complaint against the man for trespassing on the security area.

The Jet d’Eau has been part of Geneva’s cityscape since 1891 and opened in its current form in 1951. At night, the fountain is colorfully illuminated on certain occasions.