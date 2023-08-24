North Korea | North Korea’s satellite launch failed again

According to North Korea’s state news agency, the problem that led to the failure was not major. A new launch is planned for October.

North Korea the launch of the rocket carrying the satellite launched on Thursday has failed, reports the country’s state news agency KCNA.

According to KCNA, the problem occurred during the third leg of the flight. The news agency claims that the problem that caused the failure was not major and that the new launch will be successful in October.

The launch took place from North Pyeongan Province, located in the northwestern part of the country, on the night before Thursday local time.

Earlier, South Korea and Japan said they had detected the launch. Japan first reported that North Korea had launched a possible ballistic missile that flew over the country.

“The most recent North Korean launch is extremely problematic from the perspective of the safety of residents and air and ship traffic,” said a Japanese government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno.

Later Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida said it condemned the North Korean launch. According to Kishida, the launch was against UN resolutions.

“Looking at all factors, we have confirmed that nothing entered Earth’s orbit this time, so we consider the launch a failure,” Kishida said.

The United States also condemned the launch.

“Despite the failure, it was an act in blatant violation of many UN Security Council resolutions, which escalates tensions and threatens to destabilize the security situation in the region,” said a representative of the US National Security Council Adrienne Watson in his statement.

At issue was already North Korea’s second failed attempt to launch a satellite.

The previous attempt failed in May when the rocket carrying the satellite ended up in the sea just minutes after launch.

Although the launch failed, the rocket flew farther than the last attempt, says a researcher from the International Institute for Strategic Studies IISS interviewed by the news agency AFP Joseph Dempsey.

“Space is challenging. Failures and learning from them are often part of the development of plans that ultimately work,” said Dempsey.

North Korea has said it is developing a spy satellite as a response to the increased US military presence near the Korean Peninsula.

The annual joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States, which started at the beginning of the week, is supposed to last until the end of the month.