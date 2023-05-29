Recently, it began to circulate that the prince harry “He has finally realized the truth” about Meghan Markle, according to statements by the former butler to the late Diana Princess of Wales.

“Am I the only person in the UK wondering if Harry has finally realized the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that her beauty has brainwashed him and hypnotized him or something? Because we all know it, but he doesn’t seem to see it, ”said Paul Burrel, the man who worked with Lady Di for more than a decade until her unfortunate death.

Princess Diana’s former butler confessed to ‘GBNews‘ that “I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know it will happen, when it happens, he will return to the UK and I believe his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will be with him.”

paul burrell points out that the experience that the youngest son of the King Charles III has to deal with a broken home is what makes it even more important to him avoid divorce.

“I know Harry personally and I think he always wanted to be a father (…) have children, I think this element of separating from his family at this time is a bit premature,” he said, adding later: “I think he would want to stay ( …) to see her children grow up because if she left this relationship now she would lose her children because she would keep them in the United States and he would not see them.”

That is why the man explains that the duke of sussex he will do his best to carry on despite the cracks in his marriage.

“Inevitably you will see cracks in this marriage because we know that with the press, criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders,” the former butler explained to The New York Post.

