Oppo has reached an incredible success in Mexico Well, despite being a relatively new brand in our country, this has been chosen by users over brands such as Apple and his iPhonesince the Chinese manufacturer registered superior sales during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The data was revealed by the consultant Counterpoint which detailed that Oppo recorded a shipment share of 12.6% while Apple only obtained 12% of the shipment quotas in the country.

As detailed by Counterpotin in a publication by the technological medium Xataca, Oppo’s success in Mexico has a high risk, since its success is related to Telcel and the slow opening to other mobile phone operators.

“Mexico is the favorite market for launching their Latin American operations for many manufacturers. But it still has its caveats, such as the operators that dominate the channels, especially Telcel”says Counterpoint, according to the publication.

It should be remembered that in 2020 Oppo and América Móvil signed a cooperation agreement so that the new generation of smartphones will arrive in Latin America at the hands of Telcel.

This alliance was considered by Alen Wu, Vice President and President of Global Sales of OPPO as a strategic cooperation, since it would open space for local consumers to have a better quality communication experience.

“América Móvil is a technological leader, the collaboration with OPPO will allow all our users to access innovative and modern products and services, which will make them enjoy the best experience and feel that the future is today,” said Marcos Linares, Telcel’s Deputy Director of Marketing after he signed the alliance in 2020.