Tania, Sergio and Geraldine move through the streets of the Mexico’s valley with the help of wheelchairs and prosthetics. They work every day to make visible the lack of road accessibility and discrimination suffering.

That is why they participated in the walk through the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Nine months ago, Tania Sánchez, a graphic designer, created with the help and support of her husband Alejandro, a social media profile for raise awareness about the difficulties, risks and discrimination walking the streets of Mexico City in a wheelchair.

“I was born with Type 3 Spinal Atrophy. I can’t walk, but I have feeling in my legs.

Since I was a child I have been discriminated against by teachers and now, as an adult, by bosses at work,” he said.

Faced with this situation, and others, he decided to create social networks “iWheelLoveU”, where they write what language people should use when talking about a person living with disabilitywhat actions should be followed to facilitate mobility on the streets and what are the negligence and discrimination they suffer.

“For me, this project is putting a grain of sand and raising awareness. As a woman with disability I can’t go out with my friends, go to a concert, ask for my passport or INE.

But not because I can’t do it, but because the spaces, where these places are, are not designed for a Wheelchair or for a disability. We live invisible,” said Sánchez.

Yesterday, thousands of children and adults with some type of disability They met at the foot of the Angel of Independence to ask for improvements in mobility and care in hospital services, as well as dignified treatment.

Sergio, 20 years old, lives with disability since seven years ago, when due to a road accident his leg was crushed by the school bus.

“It was a very strong blow to lose something that you take for granted will always be yours. But with support and a lot of work, today I make my life. But it is not so easy if people do not become aware and support those of us who have a harder time Many times they don’t give me a seat in the transport, the streets are in very bad condition, I always run the risk of falling.

I only ask for empathy,” said the young man.