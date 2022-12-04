Square Enix has confirmed it’s releasing a vinyl record to celebrate ten years of Bravely Default (or Bravely Default: Flying Fairy, as its known in Japan).

Expected to ship later this month, the £31 vinyl features 11 tracks: Onward Into the Light: An Overture, The Horizon: Endless Light and Shadow, The Bell of Battle, My Ray of Hope, Where the Winds Blow, Fledgling, Romantic Vagrant , That of the Name, The Evil Wings, Uroboros, the Serpent That Devours the Horizon, and Onward Into the Light: A Ballade.

You may also be interested in Square Enix’s Bravely Default 10th Anniversary Set. For £150, you’ll get a bad tote, a mini folding screen, an “adorable” four-piece plush set, a “crystal” motif 3D laser engraved glass on Airy, and two “clear files featuring 3D images of memorable moments from the game”. Shipping is expected in April 2023.

Both can be pre-ordered from the Square Enix online store.

“Perhaps that’s yourself, someone looking for 60 hours of hard-edged if predictable traditional JRPG action, served by a battle system of considerable pep and complexity,” Martin wrote in his Bravely Default 2 review. “Perhaps, though, like me, you turn to something like Bravely Default 2 as a salve, and are looking to get lost in its rhythms.

“For all it does right, and for all it ignites the passion and nostalgia for the JRPG’s golden age, Bravely Default 2 offers up a comfort blanket that aggravates a mite too soon.”