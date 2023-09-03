Like last season, Jimbee Cartagena started the 2023-24 campaign with a setback at home. If 365 days ago Betis was able to beat the melons at the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena, this year Noia surprised the melons in a game in which Duda were less than a minute ahead on the scoreboard, but in the one they were almost always in tow.

The whole Avenida del Cantón came out bossy, with the lesson learned from last year. He also had several clear opportunities. Mellado’s clairvoyance was about to give the first joy to his followers, but his left foot crashed into the crossbar. Luçao also tried, but the goalkeeper Henrique won the game.

The field seemed clearly tilted towards the visiting side, but, in Noia’s first shot on goal, Pirata made it 0-1 by taking advantage of a ball at the far post. The goal hurt Jimbee, who took a few minutes to recover from the blow. He managed to do it 13 seconds before the break, thanks to a goal from Mellado past Henrique from under the legs.

The second part had a much higher and more frenetic pace than the first, with about 20 minutes of madness. Motta put his team ahead with a great shot from set pieces, but less than a minute later David Pazos replied with a beautiful shot with his right foot.

The visitors took advantage of the defensive weakness of Jimbee Cartagena on two almost consecutive occasions. First, Pirata benefited from a rebound after a shot off the crossbar. And, already in minute 32, David Pazos put up a 2-4 that did a lot of damage to the melon team.

It seemed that everything was against him. However, Duda’s team pulled the line to equalize a match that seemed lost, once again turning the match in their favor. Javi Mínguez replied a minute later to Pazos’ goal with a nice play from the left wing. Immediately afterwards, Mellado brought the illusion to the stands with six minutes to go with a convoluted play that ended up slipping into Henrique’s goal to make it 4-4.

Jimbee overturned and, from an offensive action, came 4-5. Luçao fired violently and Henrique repelled. In the visitor’s counterattack, the rojiblanca defense withdrew too slowly and left Attos, a former melon player, a great advantage. He did not miss the opportunity to put the Galicians ahead again.

There were just over five minutes left and Duda bet on the game of five. The move went wonderfully because, practically in the first action, Motta launched an aesthetic shot with his left foot from the right wing that went directly to the opposing squad. A great goal that raised the decibels of the Palacio de los Deportes.

Jimbee then turned the field upside down and had several very clear scoring chances, especially one from Pablo Ramírez’s boots. In this case, the whole of Avenida del Cantón sinned for a lack of offensive efficiency and, despite deserving it, he was unable to take three points to the bag that would have served to reinforce the ambitious melon project for the 2023-24 season. It was not like that and two points in Cartagena were blown up.